UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
Nov 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LGM INVESTMENTS LTD
The unit of BMO Global Asset Management appointed Stephen Ma head of Greater China equities. Ma was previously with Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of assets in China and Hong Kong funds.
BANK OF CYPRUS
WL Ross & Co LLC said its chairman and chief strategy officer, Wilbur Ross, had been elected vice chairman of the Bank of Cyprus. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.