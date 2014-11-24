(Adds Morgan Stanley, LPL Financial Holdings, Edison Investment, Lincoln Private Investment Office, KPMG)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has hired Oliver Behrens as country head for Germany, several people familiar with the situation said.

KPMG

The audit, tax and advisory firm appointed Francois Chadwick national tax leader for the venture capital industry.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

The biggest independent broker-dealer in the United States elected H. Paulett Eberhart to its board and audit committee. Eberhart will also be on the board and serve on the audit committee of the company's unit, LPL Financial LLC.

U.S. Bank

The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Rachel Ferguson managing director of private banking for its Private Client Reserve in Cincinnati.

CORDEA SAVILLS

Property investment manager Cordea Savills appointed Malcolm Naish as chairman of the advisory committee for its charities property fund, following the retirement of Ian Flanagan.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

A fixed income and alternative investments management firm, appointed Andrew Archer as partner, chief technology officer. Archer joins BlueBay from Man Group, where he was global head of technology. Previously, he was co-chief technology officer for GLG Partners.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Dmitry Gladkov as managing director and head of debt capital market products.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment research firm hired Dennis Hulme and Moira Daw from BBY Australia.

LINCOLN PRIVATE INVESTMENT OFFICE

Three former Berenberg Bank executives have launched a wealth management company called Lincoln Private Investment Office.