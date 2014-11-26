BRIEF-Hong Kong SFC bans former BOCHK staff from re-entering the industry for life
April 20 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
Nov 26
ELIAN
The professional services firm, owned by private equity fund manager Electra Partners LLP, appointed John Connolly group chairman, effective immediately.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The wealth management and investment services provider appointed Rob Jones, Darren Elmes and Steve Hart as senior investment directors at its Bournemouth office.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The fund manager, a unit of Italian lender UniCredit , said Chief Executive Sandro Pierri would step down on Jan. 31 and be replaced by Deputy CEO Giordano Lombardo.
AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager appointed Boe Pahari global head of infrastructure equity, based in London. Pahari, currently the head of infrastructure for Europe and the Americas, will also be responsible for the Australian and Indian infrastructure equity teams, the company said.
STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS
The investment firm appointed Jose Barreiro to its advisory council, making him the fifth member. Barreiro was previously with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, where he was most recently senior adviser, Strategic Value said. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
