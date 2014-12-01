(Adds Standard Chartered, Deutsche, Santander, Valad Europe, Henderson, Societe Generale, Waverton, State Street)

Dec 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The banking group said it appointed Gwynne Master head of financial institutions (FI) in Europe, in the bank's Corporate & Institutional Client (CIC) coverage segment.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Deutsche Bank AG appointed Roger Bootz from UBS AG as head of public distribution of passive investment products.

SANTANDER HOLDINGS USA INC

The unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA hired T. Timothy Ryan from JPMorgan Chase & Co as its non-executive chairman.

VALAD EUROPE

The real estate investment manager said it appointed Simon Marriott as head of its UK real estate business, covering investment, asset and development management.

HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset manager owned by Henderson Group Plc promoted James Bowers to global head of product and distribution services.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The company has hired Jan Rekowski as head of equity capital markets for Poland. He joins from Bank Zachodni WBK in the country, where he was head of IPO and corporate clients.

WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Davina Rich as a director and private client portfolio manager.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management company appointed Rory Tobin as head of its European distribution.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Oliver Leyland as head of Latin America and senior analyst of its London-based emerging markets investment team.

CAPCO

The business and technology consultancy hired Ian Bentinck as a partner to help strengthen the firm's growing capital markets practice.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment company appointed David Till and Martin Vanstone as investment directors, based in Cambridge and Chichester respectively.

INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION INC

The ISDA elected Eric Litvack as its chairman. Litvack joins the company from Societe Generale where he was the managing director of its global banking and investor solutions business.

MSCI INC

The provider of investment decision support tools appointed Laurent Seyer as managing director and global head of client coverage. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)