Dec 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The company appointed Tracy Ong chief representative, ANZ Malaysia. She joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of corporate banking.

MITON GROUP PLC

The asset manager appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.

ARMSTRONG INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Christopher Sullivan director and head of distribution, effective immediately.

AXA ART

The art insurer appointed Sean Cooper to its high net worth underwriting team in London. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)