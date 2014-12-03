Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The company appointed Tracy Ong chief representative, ANZ Malaysia. She joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of corporate banking.
MITON GROUP PLC
The asset manager appointed Andrew Mellis regional sales manager, effective Jan. 5 next year.
ARMSTRONG INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management company appointed Christopher Sullivan director and head of distribution, effective immediately.
AXA ART
The art insurer appointed Sean Cooper to its high net worth underwriting team in London. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's economic activity fell 1.9 percent in February compared with the previous month, the largest month-on-month drop since President Mauricio Macri took office in December 2015, the country's Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.