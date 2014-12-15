Dec 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CAPITAL ONE BANK

The unit of Capital One Financial Corp, appointed William Gates as head of syndications.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Gregory Block as a private banker in Milwaukee to provide specialized lending services.

LINCOLN PRIVATE INVESTMENT OFFICE

The wealth management firm appointed Chris Rowell as a partner responsible for client acquisition.

DAVY PRIVATE CLIENTS

The wealth management division of J&E Davy, appointed Andrew Fisher to its business advisory board.

RUBICON FUND MANAGEMENT LLP

The hedge fund said it appointed Charles McVeigh, a former Salomon Brothers executive, as chairman.

BNY MELLON CORP

The investment firm appointed Andrew Crofton as a senior wealth director in the bank's wealth management unit.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL GROUP

Tikehau Capital appointed Ben Rothberg and Christoph Steffan as credit analysts in London, effective Dec. 1. Rothberg joins Tikehau from Credit Industriel et Commerical (CIC), where he worked as a part of the acquisition finance team. Steffan most recently worked in the credit lending department of Morgan Stanley.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

BlueBay Asset Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management business, said it appointed Jana Velebova as a portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The Asset manager said it appointed Tomi Lngström as managing director, regional head of distribution, Nordics. Langstrom joins the European business development team and will be responsible for expanding the asset manager's institutional and intermediaries business in the Nordic region.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mark Connolly as chief investment officer, fixed income. Connolly will report to Chief Executive Euan Munro and will also be a part of Aviva investors' executive committee. He will oversee Aviva investors' fixed income strategies among other things.

SOVEREIGN CAPITAL

The UK-based private equity firm hired Trevor Stokes as investment manager and Oliver Hedley-Whyte as investment executive. Stokes most recently worked at financial advisory firm Global Leisure Partners as vice president. Oliver joins Sovereign from August Equity where his role entailed execution of deals within the business services, healthcare and technology sectors.

(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)