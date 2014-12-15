Dec 15 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CAPITAL ONE BANK
The unit of Capital One Financial Corp, appointed
William Gates as head of syndications.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Gregory Block as
a private banker in Milwaukee to provide specialized lending
services.
LINCOLN PRIVATE INVESTMENT OFFICE
The wealth management firm appointed Chris Rowell as a
partner responsible for client acquisition.
DAVY PRIVATE CLIENTS
The wealth management division of J&E Davy, appointed Andrew
Fisher to its business advisory board.
RUBICON FUND MANAGEMENT LLP
The hedge fund said it appointed Charles McVeigh, a former
Salomon Brothers executive, as chairman.
BNY MELLON CORP
The investment firm appointed Andrew Crofton as a senior
wealth director in the bank's wealth management
unit.
TIKEHAU CAPITAL GROUP
Tikehau Capital appointed Ben Rothberg and Christoph Steffan
as credit analysts in London, effective Dec. 1. Rothberg joins
Tikehau from Credit Industriel et Commerical (CIC), where he
worked as a part of the acquisition finance team. Steffan most
recently worked in the credit lending department of Morgan
Stanley.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
BlueBay Asset Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada's
asset management business, said it appointed Jana
Velebova as a portfolio manager in its emerging markets
sovereign team.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The Asset manager said it appointed Tomi Lngström as
managing director, regional head of distribution, Nordics.
Langstrom joins the European business development team and will
be responsible for expanding the asset manager's institutional
and intermediaries business in the Nordic region.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc,
appointed Mark Connolly as chief investment officer, fixed
income. Connolly will report to Chief Executive Euan Munro and
will also be a part of Aviva investors' executive committee. He
will oversee Aviva investors' fixed income strategies among
other things.
SOVEREIGN CAPITAL
The UK-based private equity firm hired Trevor Stokes as
investment manager and Oliver Hedley-Whyte as investment
executive. Stokes most recently worked at financial advisory
firm Global Leisure Partners as vice president. Oliver joins
Sovereign from August Equity where his role entailed execution
of deals within the business services, healthcare and technology
sectors.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)