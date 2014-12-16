Dec 16 The following financial services industry
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank appointed John Levitske as a managing
director to its dispute resolution and financial expert opinions
practice.
DFG INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC
The asset management firm said Roberta Goss and Timothy
Milton from Goldman Sachs have joined the company as
senior members of its leveraged loan platform.
SPENCER RE
The reinsurance unit of Spencer Capital Holdings, appointed
Tina Mallie chief executive.
CARGILL INC
The financial services company hired Joel Spier, a seasoned
base metals broker to join its nascent metals derivatives
brokerage business, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
ASIA GROWTH CAPITAL ADVISORS PTE LTD
The Singapore-based private equity firm appointed Harjit
Bhatia as executive chairman. Bhatia, who helped set up the
private equity businesses of GE and Credit Suisse
in the Asia Pacific, was most recently a managing
partner and chief executive at PineBridge Asia Partners.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The global custodian bank has made two senior appointments
within its client development team in Zurich. The subsidiary of
BNP Paribas SA named Corinne Vitte as head of sales
for institutional investors. It also appointed Dario Rigert as
sales manager for institutional investors.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property investment manager named Cristiano Ronchi as
head of investment, Italy, and a member of the board of the
Italian regulated entity, Cordea Savills SGR.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)