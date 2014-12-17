(Adds Acadian Asset Management, Deloitte Corporate Finance, Merrill Lynch and General Atlantic)

Dec 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC

The broker dealer said it appointed Jean-Francois Lagasse as managing partner. Lagasse previously worked for Deloitte as a partner, and joined the company in 2008.

MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America's brokerage unit said it appointed former professional football player Willie Thomas as complex director at its San Francisco office.

GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC

The equity firm said it promoted Graves Tompkins to managing director and Chris Caulkin, Tony Li, Peter Munzig, and Paul Stamas to principal. Tompkins is currently based in New York and co-heads General Atlantic's global capital partnering effort.

ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The Boston-based investment management firm said it named Seth Weingram as senior vice president, strategist to the marketing and client service team.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank made four appointments in its global transaction services (GTS), EMEA team.

The bank named Peter Jameson head of trade. In this role, Jameson will lead the trade team to create working capital solutions for multinational, middle-market and FI clients. He will remain co-head of product management, GTS EMEA.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss investment bank said on Wednesday it would nominate Jes Staley, an executive at New York-based hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management, to the board of the Swiss bank at its May shareholder meeting.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC

The exchange operator appointed Jeff McCarthy as vice president, head of ETP Listings & Services. Prior to this, McCarthy was working at Citigroup's Investor Services & Markets group, where he was responsible for Global ETF & North America Fund Services.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The auditing firm appointed Andrew Gallacher as a partner and head of advisory for the insurance industry in Switzerland.

Gallacher previously worked with Deloitte as a partner for insurance industry, according to his LinkedIn profile, handling various clients in the Swiss insurance sector and other European countries.

SOFFIN

Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, has been named head of Germany's bailout fund Soffin, German bailout agency FMSA said on Wednesday. The Soffin fund is run by FMSA, which will operate as Germany's resolution body for troubled banks starting in 2015. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)