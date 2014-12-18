(Adds LEBC Group)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

LEBC GROUP

The UK-based financial services provider appointed Simon Turner as director of business planning.

ERNST & YOUNG

The audit firm appointed Monica Dimitracopoulos principal and global knowledge transformation leader. Dimitracopoulos joins from McKinsey & Co, where she spent nearly 15 years.

PIMCO

The global investment management firm hired Giles Money as senior vice president and portfolio manager focused on global growth equity strategies, and Lucrecia Tam as senior vice president and equity analyst focused on industrials.

WALDMAN BROS

The Dallas-based insurance and financial services firm promoted five employees to vice president roles.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a unit of the bank, has hired Vivian Chan as wealth director of business development in Hong Kong. Chan will provide services to high net worth individuals and families and will report to Chuck Long, head of greater China for BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

STATE STREET CORP

The world's second-largest standalone custody bank appointed Wai Kwong Seck to its management committee, the company's senior-most strategy and policy making group. State Street also promoted Gunjan Kedia to the management committee.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The global advisory firm appointed Clare Hartnell a senior managing director in its European tax advisory practice.

AMUNDI

The European asset management firm appointed Esther Law and Abbas Ameli-Renani to its emerging market debt expertise division in London.

GFT TECHNOLOGIES AG

The provider of advisory, consulting and software to the investment banking industry appointed Wolfgang Mantke a principal consultant in its risk management practice.