(Adds LEBC Group)
Dec 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LEBC GROUP
The UK-based financial services provider appointed Simon
Turner as director of business planning.
ERNST & YOUNG
The audit firm appointed Monica Dimitracopoulos principal
and global knowledge transformation leader. Dimitracopoulos
joins from McKinsey & Co, where she spent nearly 15 years.
PIMCO
The global investment management firm hired Giles Money as
senior vice president and portfolio manager focused on global
growth equity strategies, and Lucrecia Tam as senior vice
president and equity analyst focused on industrials.
WALDMAN BROS
The Dallas-based insurance and financial services firm
promoted five employees to vice president roles.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon Wealth Management, a unit of the bank, has hired
Vivian Chan as wealth director of business development in Hong
Kong. Chan will provide services to high net worth individuals
and families and will report to Chuck Long, head of greater
China for BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
STATE STREET CORP
The world's second-largest standalone custody bank appointed
Wai Kwong Seck to its management committee, the company's
senior-most strategy and policy making group. State Street also
promoted Gunjan Kedia to the management committee.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The global advisory firm appointed Clare Hartnell a senior
managing director in its European tax advisory practice.
AMUNDI
The European asset management firm appointed Esther Law and
Abbas Ameli-Renani to its emerging market debt expertise
division in London.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES AG
The provider of advisory, consulting and software to the
investment banking industry appointed Wolfgang Mantke a
principal consultant in its risk management practice.
(Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)