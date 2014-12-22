Dec 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS
New York Life Insurance Co's subsidiary named
Brendan Gundersen as managing director to lead its institutional
intermediary channel.
FORTITER WEALTH MANAGEMENT
A team of financial advisers from Texas that left Deutsche
Asset & Wealth Management launched their own independent
advisory firm and will use Dynasty Financial Partners' wealth
management platform, Dynasty said. Fortiter Wealth Management
was created by L. Vincent Elliott, after leaving Deutsche Bank
AG's asset & wealth management division, where he was
a director for the past 10 years.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)