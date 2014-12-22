Dec 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS

New York Life Insurance Co's subsidiary named Brendan Gundersen as managing director to lead its institutional intermediary channel.

FORTITER WEALTH MANAGEMENT

A team of financial advisers from Texas that left Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management launched their own independent advisory firm and will use Dynasty Financial Partners' wealth management platform, Dynasty said. Fortiter Wealth Management was created by L. Vincent Elliott, after leaving Deutsche Bank AG's asset & wealth management division, where he was a director for the past 10 years. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)