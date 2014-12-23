BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Dec 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said it hired Ena Licina as vice president, trust relationship manager, for its Private Client Reserve in Las Vegas. Prior to this, Licina worked as a trust officer with Wells Fargo Wealth Management, U.S Bank said.
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
The investment management company appointed Thomas Cheong vice president of North Asia for Principal International. Cheong will join in early January from Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan, where he was CEO and executive director.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The insurance and investment management company said group merger and acquisition and strategy director Wadham Downing would leave at the end of June. He will step down from his posts, effective Dec. 31, the company said.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP LTD
The online trading services provider appointed Nicholas Lee and Rebecca Fuller non-executive directors with immediate effect. Lee is currently executive chairman of Paternoster Resources Plc and non-executive director of MX Oil Plc . Fuller is an independent non-executive director at BATS Trading Ltd and director of Anico Financial Service Ltd, which she co-founded, London Capital said. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.