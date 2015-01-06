(Adds ING Investment, KCG Holdings)
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Santander Corporate & Commercial, a part of Banco Santander,
appointed Graham McKean head of SME healthcare and Mark Pavis
head of corporate healthcare.
McKean joins from Lloyds Bank, while Pavis has been part of
the Santander corporate healthcare team for the past couple of
years, the bank said.
KCG Holdings Inc
The trading firm appointed Steffen Parratt chief financial
officer, effective immediately. He replaces interim CFO Sean
Galvin, who returns to his role of chief accounting officer, KCG
said in a statement.
ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL
The asset manager of NN Group NV appointed Hiroshi
Kimura CEO of ING IM Japan. Kimura succeeds Douglas Hymas and
joins ING IM from AllianceBernstein, where he was managing
director of client relations and communications and a member of
the board.
INVESTEC
The asset and wealth management company appointed Florian
von Hartig head of debt capital markets.
He joins from Standard Bank, where he was global head of
debt primary markets, Investec said in a statement.
ODYSSEY RE HOLDINGS CORP
The insurance company appointed Isabelle Dubots Lafitte
chief executive for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
region.
Odyssey Re also appointed Gael LePaih chief underwriting
officer for EMEA and Lucien Pietropoli chief executive for the
Asia-Pacific region.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The fixed income asset management firm appointed Katherine
Wentrup-Estupinan a sales director.
Wentrup-Estupinan joins from Strategic Investments Group, a
boutique alternative investments advisory firm.
