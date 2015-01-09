(In Jan 8 story, corrects Angel CoFund item to say Blakey and
Mead joined the investment committee, not the executive
committee)
KKR & CO LP
KKR has hired Matt Salem and a team of debt experts from
Rialto Capital Management with plans to start making real-estate
debt investments for the first time since forming its property
group in 2011, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank's wealth management business has hired Yolande
Escher to the newly created role of wealth director to focus on
sales and business development in Europe.
Escher will join the wealth management business, headed by
Managing Director Jeroen Kwist, as part of BNY's push to grow
its business development team by half by the first quarter.
ANGEL COFUND
The UK government-backed fund for promising British
businesses appointed angel investors Simon Blakey and Matthew
Mead to its investment committee.
The two will join the existing committee of 12 investors to
preside over the 100-million-pound ($151 million) fund's future
investment decisions.
MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P.
The investment adviser said it had appointed Jamie Raboy,
its global head of risk management, partner.
Raboy has been with New York-based Marathon since its
inception in 1998 and serves on the executive board of the firm,
which manages about $12.5 billion in assets.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning firm appointed Douglas
Lockhart associate director. Lockhart is a former captain of
Scotland's cricket team, retiring from the sport in 2011.
He had earlier joined Tilney as a trainee in 2002 before
moving to Barclays Wealth as a portfolio manager in 2010.
VERIT ADVISORS
The boutique investment firm appointed Rob Ruszkowski
principal, effective immediately. Ruszkowski, who has been
promoted from vice president, joined Verit in 2011.
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The investment management firm appointed Patrick Steiner
head of European insurance sales. Steiner, based in Zurich,
joined the company on Jan. 6, Threadneedle said in a statement.
HAWKSMOOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment management firm appointed Robin
O'Grady director of business development. O'Grady will join
Hawksmoor on Feb. 9, the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
