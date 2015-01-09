(Adds UBS, Bordier (UK), Kames Capital, Societe Generale;
updates RBC)
Jan 9 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The bank has named Gonzalo Luchetti as its new head of
retail banking for the Asia Pacific region, Citi said in an
internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Luchetti, who will be
based in Hong Kong, will continue as Citi's global head of
wealth management and insurance for the consumer bank.
UBS
The bank has promoted Armin Peter, the head of its debt
syndicate in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, to take
on the same role in a global capacity, according to a memo seen
by IFR. The memo also said that Andrea Sambo had been appointed
global head of structuring within the firm's debt capital
markets and client solutions business, a role he already holds
within the separate foreign exchange, rates and credit
division.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Guy Bottrill has left BNP Paribas to join Societe
Generale as director of Northern European origination, according
to sources. He will work alongside Tom Minoletti, also a
director, and report to global co-heads of corporate
origination, Brendon Moran and Felix Orsini.
RBC
The company appointed Antony Johnson head of distribution,
RBC Wealth Management - International. Johnson will lead the
division's private client distribution teams, including the
relationship managers in the UK and Channel Islands-based
private client wealth management and trust teams.
RBC also expanded its European debt capital markets team, as
it continues to bulk up its corporate business. Jonathan
Heritier joins as vice president to cover French and Spanish
companies, while David Dieppois has joined as an associate to
support the coverage for German, Austrian and Swiss corporate
clients. Juliette Bouchart and Anne-Lore Claude have both joined
as analysts in European debt capital markets team.
BILTMORE CAPITAL ADVISORS
The investment advisory firm appointed Donald Chambers chief
investment officer. Chambers previously served as the associate
director of programs at the Chartered Alternative Investment
Association and as director of equities and alternative
investments for Karpus Investment Management, the company said.
KAMES CAPITAL
The UK-based investment management firm appointed Stephen
Adams head of global equities with immediate effect. Adams, who
has led the UK equities team since April 2004, will now lead
Kames Capital's 26-strong team of UK and global equity
specialists.
BORDIER (UK)
The asset management firm appointed David Muncaster to the
newly created role of director of commercial activities. He will
be responsible for expanding the firm's commercial activities
and identifying new business acquisition opportunities across
the broader wealth management arena.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)