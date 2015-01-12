(Adds Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, Young America, Allianz, Adveq, Franklin Square, Leerink Partners, and Community Bank)

Jan 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The bank has strengthened its loan markets team with four new appointments. Alaric Fountain-Barber and Alessandro Valenti have joined the leverage debt capital markets team, as director and associate director, respectively.

Ab Shome is set to join the loan markets corporate real estate team in February as a director while Nadia Jalal has joined the corporate loan capital markets business as an associate from the global corporates relationship team.

MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Greg Finck joins Morgan Stanley Investment Management as a managing director with responsibilities of securitized asset research and portfolio management. Based in New York, he will report to Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income.

YOUNG AMERICA CAPITAL LLC

The New York-based independent investment banking and advisory firm, has named Todd Slater as head of consumer investment banking and managing director.

Slater has over 20 years of experience in consumer investment banking and sell-side capital markets including senior managing roles at Threadstone Advisors, Lazard Capital Markets and UBS Securities. He has also worked at apparel retailer Macy's Inc.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY

Allianz Group's corporate and specialty insurer business appointed Paul Schiavone to the new role of regional head of financial lines North America.

Bassed in New York City, Schiavone will develop the firm's financial lines business in the U.S., a market responsible for 60 percent of global financial lines premiums.

ADVEQ

The asset manager investing in private equity and real assets said it promoted Benjamin Alt, Sven Gasser, Sven Kupferschmid and Hagen Raab as executive directors.

Alt worked as a member of the European Investment Management team while Raab was responsible for Adveq's German institutional clients within the Investor Relations unit.

Gasser and Kupferschmid co-headed the unit responsible for finance and reporting services of Adveq's funds, Adveq's general partners and segregated accounts.

FRANKLIN SQUARE

The manager of alternative investment funds hired Berta Aldrich as chief marketing officer. Aldrich joins the firm after spending 10 years with investment company Vanguard, where she held executive positions in marketing strategy and planning, loyalty operations and investment education.

LEERINK PARTNERS

The healthcare investment bank has appointed James Boylan as president. Based in New York. Boylan will retain the title of head of investment banking and will oversee sales and trading, Leerink Partners said.

COMMUNITY BANK OF CHESAPEAKE

The Waldorf, Maryland-headquartered bank has promoted executive vice president Christy Lombardi to the position of chief administrative officer.

Lombardi will be responsible for administrative and corporate governance matters, while continuing to oversee human resources. He joined Community Bank in 1998.

KKR & CO

The private equity firm appointed Haroun van Hovell as a managing director and head of its energy team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

The online trading services provider said it appointed John Miesner managing director, head of global sales for GTX, the company's institutional foreign exchange trading platform.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

The investment banking and asset management firm added Todd Speece as managing director and head of West Coast equity capital market at its investment banking arm.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

United Arab Emirates' largest bank by assets has appointed Omar Mehanna as managing director and global head of merchant banking, the lender said on Sunday.

The bank said on Monday it hired Wynce Low as the new head of debt origination for South East Asia.

AVIVA INVESTORS

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, said it appointed Louise Kay as global head of sales.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Bill Mulrow, a former senior managing director at Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, as secretary to the governor, according to a statement on Sunday.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank has hired Pierre Gaulier as a managing director within its industrials group, covering the diversified industrials sector. He will be based in London.

STORMHARBOUR

The boutique investment bank has hired two veterans to its London office as the firm seeks to build out its securities business. Mike Turnbull joins as a managing director in the capital markets business, and will oversee StormHarbour's debt capital markets platform. Jonathan Spry, who joins from RBS, will take up the role of head of insurance solutions and advisory.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES

Alex Pierre has joined Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International in London, where he will take up the role of global co-head of structured products and sales alongside Akitomo Toki. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma)