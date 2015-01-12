(Adds Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, Young America, Allianz,
Adveq, Franklin Square, Leerink Partners, and Community Bank)
Jan 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The bank has strengthened its loan markets team with four
new appointments. Alaric Fountain-Barber and Alessandro Valenti
have joined the leverage debt capital markets team, as director
and associate director, respectively.
Ab Shome is set to join the loan markets corporate real
estate team in February as a director while Nadia Jalal has
joined the corporate loan capital markets business as an
associate from the global corporates relationship team.
MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Greg Finck joins Morgan Stanley Investment Management as a
managing director with responsibilities of securitized asset
research and portfolio management. Based in New York, he will
report to Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global
fixed income.
YOUNG AMERICA CAPITAL LLC
The New York-based independent investment banking and
advisory firm, has named Todd Slater as head of consumer
investment banking and managing director.
Slater has over 20 years of experience in consumer
investment banking and sell-side capital markets including
senior managing roles at Threadstone Advisors, Lazard Capital
Markets and UBS Securities. He has also worked at apparel
retailer Macy's Inc.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
Allianz Group's corporate and specialty insurer
business appointed Paul Schiavone to the new role of regional
head of financial lines North America.
Bassed in New York City, Schiavone will develop the firm's
financial lines business in the U.S., a market responsible for
60 percent of global financial lines premiums.
ADVEQ
The asset manager investing in private equity and real
assets said it promoted Benjamin Alt, Sven Gasser, Sven
Kupferschmid and Hagen Raab as executive directors.
Alt worked as a member of the European Investment Management
team while Raab was responsible for Adveq's German institutional
clients within the Investor Relations unit.
Gasser and Kupferschmid co-headed the unit responsible for
finance and reporting services of Adveq's funds, Adveq's general
partners and segregated accounts.
FRANKLIN SQUARE
The manager of alternative investment funds hired Berta
Aldrich as chief marketing officer. Aldrich joins the firm after
spending 10 years with investment company Vanguard, where she
held executive positions in marketing strategy and planning,
loyalty operations and investment education.
LEERINK PARTNERS
The healthcare investment bank has appointed James Boylan as
president. Based in New York. Boylan will retain the title of
head of investment banking and will oversee sales and trading,
Leerink Partners said.
COMMUNITY BANK OF CHESAPEAKE
The Waldorf, Maryland-headquartered bank has
promoted executive vice president Christy Lombardi to the
position of chief administrative officer.
Lombardi will be responsible for administrative and
corporate governance matters, while continuing to oversee human
resources. He joined Community Bank in 1998.
KKR & CO
The private equity firm appointed Haroun van Hovell as a
managing director and head of its energy team in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa.
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC
The online trading services provider said it appointed John
Miesner managing director, head of global sales for GTX, the
company's institutional foreign exchange trading platform.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
The investment banking and asset management firm added Todd
Speece as managing director and head of West Coast equity
capital market at its investment banking arm.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
United Arab Emirates' largest bank by assets has appointed
Omar Mehanna as managing director and global head of merchant
banking, the lender said on Sunday.
The bank said on Monday it hired Wynce Low as the new head
of debt origination for South East Asia.
AVIVA INVESTORS
Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of
Aviva Plc, said it appointed Louise Kay as global head of
sales.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Bill Mulrow, a
former senior managing director at Blackstone, the world's
largest alternative asset manager, as secretary to the governor,
according to a statement on Sunday.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank has hired Pierre Gaulier as a managing
director within its industrials group, covering the diversified
industrials sector. He will be based in London.
STORMHARBOUR
The boutique investment bank has hired two veterans to its
London office as the firm seeks to build out its securities
business. Mike Turnbull joins as a managing director in the
capital markets business, and will oversee StormHarbour's debt
capital markets platform. Jonathan Spry, who joins from RBS,
will take up the role of head of insurance solutions and
advisory.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES
Alex Pierre has joined Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
International in London, where he will take up the role of
global co-head of structured products and sales alongside
Akitomo Toki.
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma)