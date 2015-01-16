(Adds ClearArc Capital, Oaktree Capital, Incapital)
CLEARARC CAPITAL INC
The institutional investment strategies firm appointed David
Withrow to the new role of deputy chief investment officer.
Withrow, who will continue as director of taxable fixed income,
joined ClearArc in 2001.
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP
Larry Keele, co-founder of Oaktree, which manages about $8.6
billion in convertible securities across U.S., non-U.S. and
high-yield convertibles, is retiring at the end of June,
according to a memo sent to clients this week. Larry Keele leads
the firm's $5 billion U.S. convertible securities portfolio.
INCAPITAL
The leading underwriter and distributor of fixed income,
equity and equity hybrid securities said Laura Elliott rejoined
the firm as a managing director. In her new role, Elliott will
be responsible for spearheading the firm's efforts in strategic
dealer and counterparty relationships.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The bank appointed Carole Berndt as managing director,
global transaction banking, effective May. She is currently the
global head of transaction services at Royal Bank of Scotland
, based in London, since Oct. 2013.
BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO
An Edinburgh-based asset management firm appointed Douglas
Brodie as a partner, effective May 1. Brodie is the head the
global discovery investment team and manager of Edinburgh
Worldwide Investment Trust.
CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD
China's biggest stock brokerage, appointed Peng Wensheng as
managing director, head of research and global chief economist.
Peng will be responsible for promoting CITICS Research's
macroeconomic research globally and driving cooperation with the
CLSA research and sales team to better the group's investment
research.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
The employee broker-dealer of parent company Raymond James
Financial Services, said on Thursday it hired Joel
Feldman from UBS AG Wealth Management where he handled
$188 million in assets.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
Stifel has hired two financial advisers Timothy Metcalf and
Robert Pinto for its broker-dealer subsidiary from Wells Fargo
Advisors. They operated as the Metcalf Wealth Management Group
at Wells Fargo Advisors and managed more than $225 million in
assets, Stifel Financial said.
RPMI
British Company, which does investment management for the
trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme said, it appointed
Angelien Kemna to its board. Kemna currently holds the position
of Chief Finance & Risk Officer at Algemene Pensioen Group
(APG).
ACE GROUP
The Insurer said it has promoted James Langdon to the new
role of Global Head of upstream energy as the company continues
to build its presence across the world's energy insurance
markets.
FIDELITY & GUARANTY LIFE
The insurance company said Chief Executive Lee Launer would
retire at the end of April to "pursue outside interests" and the
company named President Christopher Littlefield as replacement.
