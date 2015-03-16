(Adds Skagen Funds, Stanhope Capital, Credit Agricole, American
Century Investments)
March 16 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Arnon Goldstein head of sales and
relationship management, treasury services for Asia Pacific.
POLARIS PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity investment company appointed Marin Lindh
and Thorsten Madsen investment managers.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE
The unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
appointed Min Ong regional head of energy for Asia.
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
The British wealth manager appointed Sarah Owen-Jones chief
risk officer.
CAPITA ASSET SERVICES
The unit of British outsourcing group Capita Plc,
said it appointed Mary Bruen and Joe O'Donnell to strengthen its
alternative investment fund manager capabilities.
DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
The professional services firm appointed Joseph Ucuzoglu
chief executive to replace Cathy Engelbert, who was named CEO of
parent Deloitte LLP last month.
AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS
The privately held investment management firm named Adam
Sokolic senior vice president of retirement strategy and
services.
CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK
Just a month or so after leaving Barclays Plc, Fadi
Attia has been hired at Credit Agricole as a director on its US
syndicate desk.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The U.K.-based investment manager announced two appointments
to address a growing demand for investments in private equity.
SKAGEN FUNDS
The Norway-based fund manager appointed Sophie Brodie
communication manager for its UK business.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)