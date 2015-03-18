March 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The company appointed Brendon Riley senior vice president in its Houston commercial banking team.

CITIGROUP INC

Citibank appointed Lum Choong Yu as the head of cards and unsecured lending in Hong Kong, effective immediately.

KENYA CENTRAL BANK

Kenya should have a new central bank governor in place by the end of May, replacing Njuguna Ndung'u who stepped down this month after eight years in office, a top official involved in the selection said. Seven out of 10 economists polled by Reuters this month expect the top job to go to Haron Sirima, the deputy governor who is currently acting governor.

361 CAPITAL

The company appointed Andrea Coleman regional investment specialist to lead RIA (registered investment adviser) relationship management in the Northeastern United States.

CORNERSTONE GLOBAL COMMODITIES

Duncan Preston, previously head of business development at Vitol, joined Cornerstonem a brokerage and consultancy specializing in energy and commodity derivatives, according to a statement on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Natalie Grover)