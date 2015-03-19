BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STELROX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP
The financial services firm appointed former Lloyds Banking Group Plc executive Richard Garlick as chief financial officer.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FUND SERVICES
The asset administrator appointed Ken McCarney as chief executive.
MOELIS & CO
The independent investment bank appointed Jan-Philipp Pfander a managing director, effective June. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan)
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.