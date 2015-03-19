(Adds Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Ally Financial, Wedbush, Bank
of England)
March 19 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company moved three executives into new roles in wealth
management and institutional securities as part of its effort to
get those two businesses to produce more revenue by
collaborating, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.
Andy Saperstein, head of investment products and services in
the wealth management business, will become co-chief operating
officer of institutional securities, according to the memo sent
by Chief Executive James Gorman.
Raj Dhanda, currently co-head of global capital markets,
will take over Saperstein's role, and Mo Assomull, now co-COO of
institutional securities, will take over Dhanda's current role.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon Wealth Management, an investment services unit of
the company, appointed Donald Wright as senior wealth director
in its Washington office.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC
The company said Barbara Yastine, has resigned after nearly
two years as chief executive of the auto lender's banking unit.
The resignation comes a month after Ally Financial chose its
head of dealer financial services, Jeffrey Brown, to succeed
Michael Carpenter as chief executive.
WEDBUSH
Wesley Long, executive vice president and head of Wedbush
Securities Private Client Services, has left his job at the Los
Angeles-based brokerage, according to Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority records.
Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that Long
unexpectedly resigned from his job in late February.
THE BANK OF ENGLAND
The bank said it appointed a former enforcement executive at
Britain's competition regulator as its new general counsel.
Sonya Branch would take over in mid-May from Graham
Nicholson who will retire at the end of April, the BoE said.
STELROX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP
The financial services firm appointed former Lloyds Banking
Group Plc executive Richard Garlick as chief financial
officer.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FUND SERVICES
The asset administrator appointed Ken McCarney as chief
executive.
MOELIS & CO
The independent investment bank appointed Jan-Philipp
Pfander a managing director, effective June.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover)