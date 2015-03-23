BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 5 Suning Universal Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/qMeL3h Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Deutsche Bank said it appointed Simon Denny as head of investment banking for South Africa. Denny takes over from Kevin Latter.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC Global Asset Management, HSBC's investment management business, appointed Joseph Molloy head of passive equity.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Marc Paasch global head of ART solutions. Paasch joins from insurance broker Marsh, where he was managing director, head of analytics and co-head of risk consulting in Europe.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm appointed Michele Caronti as head of institutional business in Italy.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The bank has appointed Kevin Latter as head of investment banking in South Africa, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
May 5 Suning Universal Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/qMeL3h Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Units and company as purchasers' guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreements