RPT-COLUMN-OPEC signals cuts extension, oil traders ponder response: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
March 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed Catherine Cai as managing director, chairman and head of China investment banking. Cai joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was chairman of China investment banking.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The online trading services provider said it had appointed Executive Chairman Charles-Henri Sabet as its group chief executive. It also appointed non-executive director Charles Poncet as non-executive chairman.
CENTEROAK PARTNERS LLC
The Dallas-based private equity firm appointed Jeff Moredock and Megan Kneipp vice presidents.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The financial services firm appointed former JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Donald McCree as the head of commercial banking.
SITUS
The financial adviser appointed Charles Rierson managing director to co-lead the firm's newly expanded Financial Institutions Group (FIG). (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.