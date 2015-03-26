March 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The asset management company appointed Michael Wu to a newly created role of head of its Greater China region.

The company also appointed David Burnett as head of its hedge fund services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

SALAMANCA GROUP

The merchant banking company appointed Ian Griffiths as its divisional head of real estate. Griffiths has overall responsibility for key client relationships and managing real estate transaction requirements, the company said.

GREENHILL & CO INC

New York-based investment bank appointed Hiroshi Minoura president and managing director of Greenhill Japan.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The financial services company appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Eitelman as an investment strategist, North America. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)