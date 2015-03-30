(Adds Principal Global Investors, Mid Europa Partners,
Financial Reporting Council)
March 30 The following financial services
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank has hired Barry Meyers, a former executive
director at JP Morgan, to head its UK equity capital
markets team, a source familiar with the matter said.
Barclays hired former Blackstone Group LP advisory
banker Peter Cohen as its global head of media banking, the bank
said in an internal memo.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Alex von Sponeck, managing director and head of financing
origination for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and
Africa region, is leaving the firm, according to sources.
Neil Kell is to join BofA Merrill as chairman of
international equity capital markets after resigning from his
Asia-Pacific role at Deutsche Bank .
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Gordon Dyal, the co-chairman of the bank's investment
banking division, has decided to retire, according to a company
memo seen by Reuters.
PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc
appointed Helly Pilavachi as director of European fund
distribution.
MID EUROPA PARTNERS LLP
The UK-based private equity firm named Pawel Padusinski as
co-head of its Warsaw office.
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL
Britain's accounting watchdog said it appointed Jennifer
Walmsley as director of investor engagement.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
Stuart Moon has joined the bank in a newly-created role as
head of loan sales and distribution in its loan markets team.
LANCASHIRE COUNTY PENSION FUND and LONDON PENSIONS FUND
AUTHORITY
The two large British public sector pension funds said they
appointed William Bourne as joint independent local pension
board chair.
PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS LP
The private equity firm said it appointed McKinsey & Co
executive Mina Mutafchieva as an associate principal.
BANK OF LONDON AND THE MIDDLE EAST
The Britain's largest stand-alone Islamic lender said on
Sunday Chief Executive Humphrey Percy would step down effective
June 11.
