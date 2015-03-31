BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
March 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said on Tuesday it appointed Jonathan Eckard as director and senior equity research analyst.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The London-based financial planning and investment advisory appointed Suki Copeland as group human resources director.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The part of Investec Group Plc said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management group appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR