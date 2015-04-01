(Adds UniCredit, Cantor Fitzgerald)
April 1 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIBANK KOREA
The South Korean unit of Citigroup Inc appointed
Myung-Soon Yoo head of corporate banking, effective June 1.
BARCLAYS WEALTH AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management unit of Barclays Plc said
it appointed James Buchanan-Michaelson as general manager of
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Asia-focused bank said senior executive Viswanathan
Shankar had quit, and the company announced a number of
management changes in another reshuffle as it seeks to turn
around its fortunes.
UNICREDIT SPA
The Italy-based company has promoted its deputy head of
central and eastern Europe, Gianfranco Bisagni, to deputy head
of the corporate and investment banking business, alongside
deputy head Olivier Khayat.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The UK-based private bank appointed Newcastle Building
Society Chief Executive Jim Willens as its chairman,
replacing Alan Dickinson who stepped down after three years at
the private bank.
AHLI UNITED BANK BSC
Bahrain's largest lender said it had appointed Hamad
al-Humaidhi as chairman.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage appointed Kris
Panjipan as head of international investment banking in its
majority-owned securities brokerage in Thailand.
BFINANCE
The privately owned investment consultancy appointed Witold
Witkiewicz as director in private markets and John Amoasi as
senior associate in fixed income.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi appointed Ken Stratton as general
manager and regional head of transaction banking sales, Asian
transaction banking office.
CANTOR FITZGERALD
The financial services firm has added emerging markets
veterans Dray Simpson, Alex Yulman and Michael Barfoot to its
debt capital markets sales and trading team.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)