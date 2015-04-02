(Adds AIG, Boston Private, Stifel Financial, Bank of America,
Ameriprise Financial)
April 2 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC
The insurer said it appointed Martha Gallo as executive vice
president and head of internal audit.
BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
The financial services company said it appointed Jackie
Shoback as executive vice president and client development
officer.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The company said said Kyle Grossart and Joe McGann joined
the private client group office of its broker-dealer subsidiary,
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.
BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it hired a
broker away from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Scranton,
Pennsylvania.
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC
The Asset management firm said Robert Shanks from brokerage
firm Edward Jones joined its independent channel as adviser.
BERKSHIRE BANK
The bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc,
expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the
addition of two managers.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Edmund Chong head
of sales, client service and business development -
distribution, Asia ex-Japan.
WESTHOUSE SECURITIES
The institutional broking and corporate advisory firm
appointed Andy Crossley managing director. Crossley joins the
London-based firm from Peel Hunt, where he was the head of
equity capital markets.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)