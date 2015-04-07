(Adds Bank of America Merrill Lynch, U.S. Bank, Barclays)
April 7 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Mohsin Nathani has resigned as chief executive of the bank's
business in the United Arab Emirates.
BARCLAYS
Barclays head of markets Eric Felder is leaving the bank,
less than a year after he was appointed to supervise its global
sales and trading businesses, according to an internal memo.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
BofA Merrill Lynch hired Michael Casey from Morgan Stanley
as director of its Nevada Boise complex.
U.S. BANK
The fifth largest U.S. commercial bank moved Brad Scott to
lead its team advising high-net-worth clients in Cincinnati,
Ohio from the same position in Kansas City.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
The Swiss private bank said it hired Michael Vlahovic to be
managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and
Russia, effective July 1.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management firm, a unit of
Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Sally Williams to its
board as director of risk and governance.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)