April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Mohsin Nathani has resigned as chief executive of the bank's business in the United Arab Emirates.

BARCLAYS

Barclays head of markets Eric Felder is leaving the bank, less than a year after he was appointed to supervise its global sales and trading businesses, according to an internal memo.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

BofA Merrill Lynch hired Michael Casey from Morgan Stanley as director of its Nevada Boise complex.

U.S. BANK

The fifth largest U.S. commercial bank moved Brad Scott to lead its team advising high-net-worth clients in Cincinnati, Ohio from the same position in Kansas City.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The Swiss private bank said it hired Michael Vlahovic to be managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia, effective July 1.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management firm, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Sally Williams to its board as director of risk and governance. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)