BRIEF-Saudi's Salama Cooperative Insurance posts Q1 profit of 14.2 mln riyals
* Q1 gross written premium 227.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Henry Toh has left the bank less than a month after joining as Singapore DCM head.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS has appointed Marcelino Castrillo managing director of business banking, handing him the task of restoring trust in a bank which has been criticised for its treatment of small firms.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Michael Zentz and Yomi Akinyemi to its U.S. financial institutions team in New York.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank hired Paul Saltzman to oversee the bank's capital deployment plans under the Federal Reserve's stress test. Saltzman was most recently president of The Clearing House Association, and executive vice president and general counsel of The Clearing House Payments Co.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Anil Jain has left Credit Agricole, where he was a senior coverage banker for financial institutions in the Middle East, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
May 9 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox has decided to establish a new EU subsidiary in Luxembourg to underwrite its retail business in Europe following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, it said on Tuesday.