May 12

May 12

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

Henry Toh has left the bank less than a month after joining as Singapore DCM head.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS has appointed Marcelino Castrillo managing director of business banking, handing him the task of restoring trust in a bank which has been criticised for its treatment of small firms.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Michael Zentz and Yomi Akinyemi to its U.S. financial institutions team in New York.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank hired Paul Saltzman to oversee the bank's capital deployment plans under the Federal Reserve's stress test. Saltzman was most recently president of The Clearing House Association, and executive vice president and general counsel of The Clearing House Payments Co.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Anil Jain has left Credit Agricole, where he was a senior coverage banker for financial institutions in the Middle East, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)