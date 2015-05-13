May 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Giles Keating, the bank's head of private banking research and deputy global chief investment officer (CIO), will retire next year after three decades, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RBC has appointed Nick Taylor as head of natural resources for Europe within its capital markets division. Taylor joins from Deutsche Bank.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The investment and financial planning group appointed Leon Buckley as director, financial planning to focus on developing connections with partners of professional firms.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The employee-owned investment management firm appointed Kent Chen as managing director and leader of its private equity business in the Asia Pacific region.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit's central and eastern Europe arm Bank Austria named Mirko Bianchi as new finance chief to replace Francesco Giordano, who is moving to investment banking unit HypoVereinsbank.

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

Insurance industry veteran Henry Engelhardt, the chief executive of motor insurer Admiral Group, is stepping down from his role in 2016, in the latest of a series of management reshuffles in Britain's insurance sector. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)