FITCH RATINGS
The company said Sing Chan Ng would replace Vivek Goyal as
the head of its international ratings business in the
Asia-Pacific region, effective immediately.
MARSH
The insurance broking and risk management company, a
subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Marcus
Porter-Wright as head of its UK Specie division.
CENTRUS ADVISORS LLP
The treasury and debt advisory business appointed George
Karalis as a director.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)