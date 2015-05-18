Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITY NOBLE
The pensions and investments advisory firm appointed Gavin Moffatt associate.
ARMA PARTNERS
The mergers and acquisitions advisory firm focused on communications, media and technology industries appointed David Creamer partner in its Palo Alto office in California.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The co-chief executives of the German bank, in an interview published in a German newspaper, ruled out stepping down despite criticism from investors over a series of fines and legal problems that have hit the bank.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Christina Park, a banker in leveraged finance at Barclays , is leaving for Nomura Holdings in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: