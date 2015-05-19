(Adds Wells Fargo, AXA Investment Managers)
May 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch said Tuesday it hired an
elite team of three brokers away from rival brokerage Morgan
Stanley, where they had produced nearly $4 million in
fees and revenues last year.
U.S. BANCORP
U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp said
Jory Sandusky has been named managing director of client
experience for its division - Ascent Private Capital Management.
INVESTCORP SA
Investcorp's Hedge Funds business said Sunil Gaglani had
joined the firm as chief risk officer.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The banking and financial services company said it named
Rohan Kalbag head of commercial banking for Northern California.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The European asset manager hired Florence Dard from Edmond
de Rothschild Asset Management to lead its French sales,
marketing and client services teams.
ORCHID UNDERWRITERS INSURANCE AGENCY LLC
The specialty underwriter of property insurance focusing on
coastal properties appointed Lynda Butler chief financial
officer.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
The specialty insurance services arm of Europe's biggest
insurer, Allianz SE, said it appointed Willem van Wyk chief
executive for Dubai.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING
The investment banking arm of French bank Societe Generale
said it made four senior appointments in Paris.
TRIANGLE GROUP
The London-based asset manager appointed Matthew Littler
head of asset management.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO
The investment banking and asset management firm appointed
three financial advisers from wealth manager Boston Private
Wealth LLC.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank's restructuring plan claimed its first
management casualty when its retail chief Rainer Neske decided
to quit after the group chose to split up and sell chunks of his
domain, including Postbank, German media reported.
Also, the bank put its top two finance executives in Asia on
leave for separate reasons, sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
TPG CAPITAL
The private equity firm's biotech investing arm has hired
industry veteran Heath Lukatch, the company said on Monday.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)