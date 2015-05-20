May 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The company said Vice Chairman John Kim had been elected
president, effective immediately.
INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The subsidiary of Janus Capital Group, said it hired
Andreea Georgiu and J. Bret Young to the new positions of
managing director, business development.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank's supervisory board will discuss senior
management changes on Wednesday, a senior source told Reuters, a
day before it holds what promises to be a stormy annual
shareholder meeting.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole Chairman Jean-Marie Sander said that he
would step down before the end of the year as a new management
team is put in place.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The bank has established a structured finance platform in
Dubai to meet growing demand from the region. The team will be
led by Charles Emmanuel de Beauregard, while Cem Orekli rejoins
the bank from UniCredit and Karim El Zein joins from Credit
Suisse.
HSBC
The bank's head of bond origination for Russia Maria
Averianova has left the bank, according to sources, as the
stalled Russian market continues to have an impact on bankers'
jobs.
CPPIB
Maximilian Biagosch has joined Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board as a senior principal, leaving UniCredit after
a brief stint as head of high-yield bond syndicate.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The corporate advisory, principal investing and capital
markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd said it appointed Michael
Barrish and Jeff Abt as managing directors in its U.S. debt
capital markets group.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed
Alexis Jarnoux as sales manager in the financial advisory team,
France funds.
BTIG LLC
The financial services firm appointed Peter Saleh managing
director and senior restaurant analyst.
REYL & CIE
The Swiss private bank appointed Cedric Oezazman head of
investments and portfolio management.
TOWRY
The investment management services provider appointed Steve
Midgley head of sales strategy and operations.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The London-based investment manager appointed Christine
Little operations manager.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager appointed Mark Nichols portfolio manager
in its European equities team.
PENSION INSURANCE CORP
The London-based provider of pension insurance buyouts and
buy-ins appointed Rob Groves chief investment officer.
VTB CAPITAL
The Russian bank has hired Atanas Djumaliev from Goldman
Sachs to its head of global commodities. ID:nL5N0YB1WF]
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)