UPDATE 2-Dr Reddy's says U.S. drug approvals hard to get after "bad" year
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
May 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Healthcare investment banker Jason Truman has left Morgan Stanley to join Barclays in New York, according to an internal memo from the British bank seen by Reuters.
CREDIT SUISSE
The firm has changed the roles of two of its bankers on its financial institutions syndicate desk following a departure from the team earlier this year, according to one person with knowledge of the information.
Dhiren Shah, who previously worked on financial institutions funding and sovereign, supranationals and agencies, will now look after emerging markets and corporates. He will continue to focus on covered bond trades. David Anthony will work alongside Shah.
Meanwhile, Piers Ronan will add senior funding to his bank capital responsibilities.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has promoted Mark Tweedie to the position of head of corporate banking for the UK. He will take up the job on July 1 and have coverage responsibility for several key accounts in the country, the bank said.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES The investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, said Sean Madnani will join the firm as senior managing director in the investment banking group in June.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
Geneva-based Union Bancaire Privee's head of alternative investments Arie Assayag is set to leave the private bank by the end of the month, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
ICICI SECURITIES
Gautam Benjamin, a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, joined as head, financial sponsors group.
Prior to this, Benjamin was head of private equity syndication at Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
F&C INVESTMENTS
The asset manager, part of Bank of Montreal , said it appointed Robert Elfstrom, Frank Steffen and Carolin Topfer to its continental European distribution team.
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC
The investment manager said Lawrence Auriana, a senior portfolio manager in the Federated Kaufmann growth equity team, has retired.
JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The London-based asset manager said it appointed Asian income fund manager Jason Pidcock to build an Asian income strategy for the company.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank reshuffled its management board late on Wednesday, consolidating restructuring authority under co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain while bidding farewell to its retail banking head Rainer Neske.
NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES
Benjamin Lawsky is stepping down as New York state's financial regulator in June, after four years of running the newly created agency and gaining a reputation as a maverick in bringing cases against global banks over misconduct. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB' to Willis North America Inc.'s new issue of $650 million senior notes due 2024. The notes are guaranteed by Willis North America's parent Willis Towers Watson, PLC (WLTW).