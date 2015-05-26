May 26 The following financial services industry
OM ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The fund management arm of Old Mutual appointed
Trevedi Tewari head of institutional for the UK and Ireland,
effective June 1.
TCW GROUP
The asset management firm appointed Brian Ford senior vice
president in its institutional marketing team.
BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD-JAKARTA
The banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
promoted Pancaran Affendi to develop the bank's global corporate
banking business in Indonesia. He has been the bank's head of
corporate banking and financial institutions department since he
joined in December.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Michael Goldberger
wealth director in its Newport Beach office in California.
Goldberger was an inside wholesaler at BNY Mellon Investment
Management in New York, responsible for selling the firm's
Dreyfus family of mutual funds.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)