UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
May 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank appointed Stephanie Cohen global head of financial sponsor M&A, a newly created role aimed at boosting its private equity dealmaking coverage, Goldman Sachs said in a memo on Tuesday.
ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY
The sovereign wealth fund has appointed John Pandtle to the newly created role of head of the United States within its internal equities department, it said on Wednesday.
U.S. BANK
The fifth largest U.S. commercial bank appointed Bryan Polley as a wealth management adviser for the Private Client Reserve in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.