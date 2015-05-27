May 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank appointed Stephanie Cohen global head of financial sponsor M&A, a newly created role aimed at boosting its private equity dealmaking coverage, Goldman Sachs said in a memo on Tuesday.

ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The sovereign wealth fund has appointed John Pandtle to the newly created role of head of the United States within its internal equities department, it said on Wednesday.

U.S. BANK

The fifth largest U.S. commercial bank appointed Bryan Polley as a wealth management adviser for the Private Client Reserve in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)