BANK OF AMERICA
The bank's brokerage unit, Merrill Lynch, said it hired a
team of two advisers from UBS Group AG. Matt Yonally
and Chris Compogiannis managed more than $300 million of assets
and had fees and commissions of more than $3 million at UBS last
year.
JP MORGAN
The bank's head of European syndicate for corporates and
emerging markets is moving to Hong Kong to run its APAC
syndicate franchise.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm appointed Klaus Woeste a partner within its
financial services human capital practice to head the HR
advisory team.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Swiss private bank said it appointed Mathieu Negre head
of emerging market equities. Based in London, he will manage the
bank's new global EM equities strategy.
ZEUS CAPITAL
The boutique investment bank said it promoted Mike Allen to
head of research. Allen joined Zeus Capital in September as
research director.
SC LOWY
The independent fixed income specialist has hired Hussein
Nasser as head of European bond trading, a newly-created role
aimed at building the Hong Kong-based firm's European high-yield
business.
JUPITER
The fund management group appointed James Zimmerman manager
of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund, effective June 1. He
takes over from Richard Curling, who has managed the fund since
March 2006.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)