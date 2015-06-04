(Adds Schroders, Walker Crips, Coutts)
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager made five appointments in its fixed
income global multi-sector team.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based Investment management company said it appointed
Alison Pickup as senior investment portfolio manager in its York
office.
COUTTS & CO
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group,
appointed Mark Lund a non-executive director. Coutts also named
Brian Mulholland finance director.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The financial services provider said it appointed
Christopher Williams as a partner in its advisory business.
Based in London, Williams will focus on providing strategic and
financial advice to European financial institutions.
JEFFERIES
Peter Melichar has joined the firm as head of European
collateralised loan obligation origination, a new role that will
see him responsible for expanding the CLO business in the
region, building on its presence in the US.
BARCLAYS PLC
Cyrus Ardalan, head of European Union and UK public policy
and government relations at Barclays and chairman of the
International Capital Market Association, is to retire at the
end of the year.
RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS
The Asia-focused emerging markets investment bank appointed
Matthew Lutter managing director and head of ASEAN equities in
March.
