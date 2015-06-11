(Adds BNY Mellon Wealth Management; updates JPMorgan)
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank hired James Janoskey, Credit Suisse's
European Energy Group head, to lead its oil and gas team in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
The bank also promoted several investment bankers in its
technology, media and telecom group, according to an internal
memo to staff on Thursday.
HSBC
Russell Julius will become global head of equity capital
markets at HSBC for the third time in his career, just a year
after moving back to London from Asia, according to an internal
memo seen by IFR.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
The stock exchange said on Thursday it appointed former U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro
non-executive director of its board as the exchange operator
seeks to expand in North America.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank is set to appoint Bank of America as its
new corporate broker, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
A part of the investment management unit of Bank of New York
Mellon Corp appointed Eric Goodbar as managing director
of its family wealth adviser team.
ZEUS CAPITAL
The boutique investment bank appointed Phil Walker as head
of healthcare corporate finance. Walker joins from Nomura Code
Securities, a boutique investment banking firm he co-founded.
