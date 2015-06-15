(Adds Falconhead Capital, Lincoln Financial, SunTrust Banks,
Baird)
June 15 The following financial services
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank named Alan Flanagan as global
head of its new private equity and real estate (PE&RE) fund
services unit.
The bank also hired Adam Gelder from Deutsche Bank
as head of financial institutions for its corporate
trust team in Europe the Middle East and Africa.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank boosted its fixed income syndicate desk by hiring
Vi Davda from its own investor relations team.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The Australian bank appointed Farhan Faruqui as CEO of its
institutional client group with additional responsibility for
relationship management across 34 markets.
COUNSEL CORP
The financial services company operating in residential
mortgage lending through its wholly owned subsidiary Street
Capital Financial Corp, said Marissa Lauder had been appointed
chief financial officer of Street Capital.
FALCONHEAD CAPITAL LLC
The private equity firm said it appointed Robert Fioretti
managing director. Fioretti has over 20 years of experience
investing in private equity and providing advice to companies
owned by private equity sponsors, Falconhead said in a
statement.
LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP
The company's retail wealth management affiliate said it
appointed Brian Cowhey, Duane Flynn, Austin Peterson and Gary
Ward as regional sales directors of its channel insurance sales
team in the United States to deepen existing adviser
relationships.
SUNTRUST BANKS INC
The bank said it appointed Kevin Blair as Corporate
Treasurer, effective July 1. Blair will oversee the company's
liquidity, capital management, investment portfolio and balance
sheet strategy, SunTrust said in a statement.
AMERISURE MUTUAL INSURANCE CO
The insurer said it promoted Todd Ruthruff as its chief
relationship officer. Ruthruff will be responsible in leading
Amerisure's distribution strategies and providing insights
regarding markets, products and services, the company said in a
statement.
BAIRD
The employee-owned financial services company based in
Milwaukee hired a team of six advisers from Wells Fargo & Co
- Don Barry, Jill and Brian Docking, Phillip Garrison,
Kevin McWhorter and Suzanne Marshall - for its new Wichita,
Kansas office.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
The Australian investment bank's U.S. head of mergers and
acquisitions, James Frawley, has left the company to join Nomura
Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANK
SMARTBANK
The banks hired Stefanie Crowe as executive vice president,
chief experience & strategy officer. Crowe's responsibilities
will include directing, guiding and facilitating the strategic
planning process.
POST ADVISORY GROUP LLC
The investment manager hired Helen Webb from Wilshire
Associates as its chief operating officer. Webb will be
responsible for the firm's operations, legal and compliance,
finance, technology, and human resources requirements.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The European investment manager appointed Joshua Kendall as
environmental, social and governance (ESG) analyst in its
fixed-income research team.
ROTHSCHILD
The independent financial advisory group appointed Helen
Watson as chief executive of UK Wealth Management business
following the death of previous CEO Mark Kary.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The investment management arm of State Street Corp
named Elliot Hentov head of policy and research of its official
institutions group.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group
appointed Joseph Cacciabaudo as managing director in its U.S.
equities sales and trading business.
GATEHOUSE BANK PLC
The London-based investment bank promoted Will Innes as vice
president within its real estate investment team.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The European asset manager appointed Ian Smith and Paul
Birchenough as co-managers of AXA Framlington Emerging Markets
fund.
