June 16 The following financial services
BARCLAYS PLC
Glenn Leighton, a managing director at Barclays within
balance sheet solutions for financial institutions, has left the
bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Mark Lewellen is to become sole head of debt capital markets
(DCM) and the risk solutions group (RSG), EMEA, at Barclays at
the end of June.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The bank has appointed Aidan McKeown as a director within
its relationship solutions team, according to a statement.
STEWART CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
The U.S. investment advisory firm, a subsidiary of S&T Bank,
appointed Troy Murray vice president of institutional sales.
CALIBER HOME LOANS INC
The U.S. mortgage lender said Kelly Allison had joined its
builder division as the regional builder vice president of the
southeast division.
BROOKWOOD FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC
The private investment firm appointed Brian Trout as senior
vice president of operations for BW Gas & Convenience LLC, an
affiliated entity of Brookwood Financial.
BHF-BANK
The Germany-based bank named Alexander Mettenheimer as
interim chief executive to replace Bjoern Robens, who is
stepping down early over differences in strategy and leadership
of the merchant bank.
ACTIS
The London-based investment management firm appointed
Torbjorn Caesar as senior partner, effective immediately. Caesar
replaces Paul Fletcher, who will become non-executive chairman.
THECITYUK
The independent body to promote London's financial services
industry said John McFarlane will take over as its chairman in
September, succeeding Gerry Grimstone.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The company has appointed Christian Heiberg as head of fixed
income trading within the Japanese bank's London operations.
FRIENDS PROVIDENT INTERNATIONAL LTD
The unit of Aviva Plc appointed Khor Hock Seng as
chief executive and Chris Wei as chairman, effective July 1.
CRUX ASSET MANAGEMENT
The independent fund management company appointed Karen
Zachary chief operating officer, effective July 15.
AMUNDI
The European asset management firm appointed Vincent Mortier
as deputy chief investment officer.
BTIG LTD
The European affiliate of BTIG LLC has appointed Matthew
Rubens as a managing director to its institutional equity sales
group.
