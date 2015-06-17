June 17 The following financial services
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Sam Boughton has joined the corporate investment grade
syndicate team at RBS in London, according to the bank.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The Tokyo-based company appointed Ryosei Hayashi as head of
the rates trading and sales business for Asia at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities (HK) Ltd.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The securities asset management arm of Australia's top
investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Austin
McBride as head of UK wholesale, based in London.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA
appointed Matt Joyce as portfolio manager within its multi-asset
solutions group, headed by Charles Janssen.
ALVA CAPITAL
The investment firm appointed Andre Klotz as partner and
head of research.
AON HEWITT
The management consulting unit of Aon Plc appointed
Willi Thurnherr as chief executive for Switzerland, effective
Oct. 1.
CAPITAL CRANFIELD TRUSTEES
The independent trustee firm said it appointed Nicki
Mortimer as client director.
THE ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY
The representative body of the investment fund community in
Luxembourg appointed Denise Voss chairwoman, effective
immediately.
