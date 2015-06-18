Boeing resumes 737 MAX flights
June 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
Grainne Molloy is leaving HSBC, where she was a director in loan syndications, after 16 years at the bank.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd hired Leopold Arminjon as a portfolio manager and analyst.
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
The wealth management group appointed Ghislaine Perry as head of group marketing.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
The company hired five brokers to its main brokerage and independent channel, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, over the last week from rival brokerages.
REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC
The parent company of Republic Bank named Lisa Bosley store manager of its Marlton, New Jersey location.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
The asset manager hired Chris Austin as global head of consultant relations, with particular responsibility for liquid credit strategies.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES
The investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners appointed David Magstadt senior managing director in its healthcare investment banking group.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager's UK Institutional business appointed John Griffiths as head of UK institutional sales and business development.
MOMENTUM GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The global investment arm of Momentum Investments Inc hired Andy Davies as head of UK retail sales. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
