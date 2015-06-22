June 22 The following financial services
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm said it appointed Thushka Maharaj
as a strategist and executive director in its global strategy
team.
ERNST AND YOUNG LLP
The audit firm said Vance Scott will join its transaction
advisory services practice as its new Americas oil & gas leader,
based in Chicago.
LPL FINANCIAL LLC
The broker dealer unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc
appointed Tom Gooley managing director of service,
trading and operations, effective June 25.
MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP INC
The investment consulting firm appointed managing principals
Stephen McCourt and Peter Woolley as co-chief executives,
effective July 31.
BERENBERG
The German bank appointed Chris Bowman from Liberum to head
its U.K. corporate broking team.
EFAMA
The European Fund and Asset Management Association said it
elected Union Investment executive board member Alexander
Schindler as president, replacing BNP Paribas Asset Management's
Christian Dargnat.
BUCEPHALE FINANCE
The financial services firm said it had promoted David Orban
and Romain Petit as partners.
SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD
Europe's exchange-traded products provider appointed Katy
Walton Jones as general counsel and a member of its management
committee.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)