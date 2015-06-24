June 24 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank's credit card arm, Barclaycard, appointed Curt Hess
as interim chief executive of its U.S. unit.
U.S. BANCORP
U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, promoted
Jenna Guenther to managing director of wealth strategy in its
wealth management unit, Ascent Private Capital Management.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager said it would merge its emerging markets
and Asian fixed income teams to create a global emerging markets
(GEM) fixed income team.
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The financial services company said it appointed Saad Khalil
as vice president and head of corporate mergers and
acquisitions.
JPMORGAN
The bank has hired Arkadi Nachimowski from Deutsche Bank
to head its chemicals team in Europe, the Middle East
and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
CME CLEARING EUROPE
The firm has announced that Tina Hasenpusch will replace Lee
Betsill as chief executive, following Betsill's decision to
return to Chicago as managing director of global clearing
operations at sister company CME Clearing.
HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company said it appointed Marian Black to the newly
created role of head of investment marketing. She joins from
Baring Asset Management, where she was head of EMEA wholesale
and institutional marketing.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)