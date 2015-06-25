June 25 The following financial services
RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm appointed Philip Bartow as a
portfolio manager.
INTEGRO LTD
The insurance brokerage and risk management firm said it
appointed Ben Rubin to a new role of principal and head of
mergers & acquisitions as it tries to expand in logistics,
healthcare and other specialty areas through acquisitions.
BERENBERG
The German private bank appointed Manfred Schlumberger as
chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1, 2016.
JP MORGAN
The bank has hired Shakir Iqbal as head of cash equity sales
for the Middle East, North Africa and frontier markets. Iqbal
was previously director of MENA and frontier market equity sales
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
MORGAN STANLEY
The U.S. bank has beefed up its insurance coverage by
poaching Christian de Monte from Barclays.
WORLD BANK
Doris Herrera-Pol, a well known figure in the public sector
world, is retiring to spend more time with her family.
Herrera-Pol will step down as director and global head of
capital markets on Nov. 12, having held the position since 2007.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank will combine its retail banking and mortgage
operations under Jonathan Larsen, the current global head of
retail banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank appointed Diane Schueneman as a non-executive
director, with immediate effect. Schueneman has worked for 37
years at Merrill Lynch and currently is a non-executive Director
of ICAP Plc.
RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS
The Asia-focused emerging markets investment bank named
Stephen Conway as head of trading of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
E&Y said Alexa Claybon has joined the firm from the U.S.
Treasury Office of Tax Policy as a Principal in the National Tax
Department - Quantitative Services in Washington, D.C.
SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment manager appointed James Bury to the
new role of chief operating officer.
KFW
Horst Seissinger is to retire from his position as head of
debt capital markets at the German government-guaranteed agency,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Simon Weaver
as chief executive of its Singapore office, and to the
newly-created role of regional CEO for south-east Asia. Weaver
will move from Miller and is due to start on Sept. 1.
