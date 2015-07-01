BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
(Adds Renaissance Capital, Credit Suisse, Kempen Capital, Hermes Investment, U.S. Bancorp, Grant Thornton)
July 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of BMO Financial Group appointed James Tomlinson sales director in its UK wholesale team.
CREDIT SUISSE
Newly installed Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has made his first appointments at the Swiss bank, a Credit Suisse spokesman said, confirming what a source close to the situation had told Reuters on Wednesday.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The firm has hired Patrick Marshall to a newly created role as Head of Private Debt and CLOs, it announced on Wednesday.
KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The unit of Dutch merchant bank Kempen & Co NV, appointed Roul Haerden as senior portfolio manager to its multi-management team, effective August.
U.S. BANCORP
The wealth management unit of the firm appointed Jim Kirk as wealth management adviser for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in St. Paul, Minnesota.
GRANT THORNTON
The tax and advisory firm has named Paul Raleigh global leader for growth and advisory services, effective Wednesday.
HELIOS INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP
Emerging markets banker Alex von Sponeck has resurfaced at Africa-focused investment firm Helios Investment Partners after leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March.
GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC
The risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & McLennan Co Inc appointed Tim Gardner chief executive of its U.S. operations, effective Aug. 1.
ALLFUNDS BANK
The Madrid-based bank has named Simon Shapland as head of UK and Ireland, effective immediately.
DUET GROUP
The London-based asset management company appointed Michel Danechi as fund manager and Kalim Aziz as research analyst.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Elena Kolchina as director of fixed income desk strategist and credit analyst. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
