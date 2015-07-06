Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
(Adds AMG) (Adds AMG)
July 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TULLETT PREBON PLC
The alternative investments arm of the interdealer broker appointed Michael McKell head of real estate secondaries to trade open-ended and specialist real estate funds.
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC
The asset manager appointed Robert Bee as director, head of distribution, in the UK.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The London-based fixed income manager appointed Soumyanshu Bhattacharya as institutional portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.
SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC
The new British bank said it had appointed Iain Cornish as chairman with immediate effect. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago