Kotak sets price range for Rs58bn share sale
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
July 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British lender has ousted Chief Executive Antony Jenkins after three years in the post, saying it had decided new blood would help accelerate strategic change at the bank and boost shareholder returns.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co appointed Louis-Charles Nerot sales manager in its France financial advisory team. Based in Paris, Nerot will report to Stephane Vonthron, head of the financial advisory team.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of U.S. Bancorp, said Jamie Wells has been appointed director of wealth planning at Ascent Private Capital Management's Center for Wealth Impact in Denver.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Fred Zutel senior vice president at its Miami office.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon appointed Ned Siegel as senior sales executive for its private equity and real estate fund services unit to cover the Americas. Siegel will join BNY Mellon after 22 years with State Street Corp.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed Giles Parkinson as global equities fund manager.
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
The Ohio-based financial services company announced that Greg Carmichael, current chief operating officer, will assume the role of CEO, effective Nov. 1.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The London-based asset manager appointed Professor Paul Sweeting as Head of Research of its Solutions Group.
DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The New York-based hedge fund manager appointed Paul Orwicz managing director and portfolio manager. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
